Update: Trump Shooting

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sean Davis: Trump Shooting Update & The Real Reason Congress Refuses To Investigate
* It has been 6 months since the Butler assassination attempt.
* We still know nothing about the man who shot Donald Trump, much less why he was allowed to do it.
* That should make you nervous.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 17 January 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-sean-davis