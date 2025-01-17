Update: Trump Shooting

Sean Davis: Trump Shooting Update & The Real Reason Congress Refuses To Investigate

* It has been 6 months since the Butler assassination attempt.

* We still know nothing about the man who shot Donald Trump, much less why he was allowed to do it.

* That should make you nervous.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 17 January 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-sean-davis

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1880314289946567153