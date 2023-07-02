BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
02/07/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL：Although the old gentleman knows that the CCP is evil, he doesn’t believe that Japanese pension funds are being looted by the CCP and doubts that CCP can be destroyed
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
0 view • 02/12/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p282a3v525d

02/07/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL, NFSC fellow fighters from Japan continued to protest against Paul Hastings’ collusion with CCP in front of Paul Hastings office building at Roppongi, Tokyo. Fellow fighter Black Cat talked about her communication with an old Japanese gentleman before the live broadcast. Although the old gentleman knows that the CCP is evil, he doesn’t believe that Japanese pension funds are being looted by the CCP and doubts that CCP can be destroyed. Fellow fighters think we need to do better to wake up more people.

02/07/2023 对邪恶说不，新中国联邦日本战友继续在东京六本木普衡办公楼前抗议普衡与中共勾结。黑猫战友谈到在直播前她与一位日本老先生的交流。 老先生虽然知道中共是邪恶的，但他不相信日本的养老基金正在被中共掠夺，怀疑是不是能灭中共。所以战友们认为我们需要把宣传做得更好，来唤醒更多的人。


