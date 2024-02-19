Military vehicles abandoned by Ukrainian army as they fled Avdeevka

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
Feb 19, 2024
The Russian Defense Ministry has published a video of the Ukrainian army’s destroyed military vehicles which they abandoned as they fled the Donbass stronghold of Avdeevka, which was liberated by the Russian army.
