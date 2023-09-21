Jim Steele - "The Wild Fires Crisis is not a Global Warming Crisis"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International Livestream
On Sept 21, 2023
@ 12:00 PM EST 6:00 PM UK 7:00 PM Germany
Guest: Jim Steele
Topic:
The Wild Fires Crisis is not a Global Warming Crisis
https://jimsteele.substack.com/p/understanding-wildfires-and-climate
JIm-Steele You-Tube
Bio:
“ I earned a BS Ecology and Systematics in
1982 and finalized my MA Biology in 1989, both from San Francisco State
University. I was appointed Director of SFSU’s Sierra Nevada Field Campus by
the Dean of the College of Science and Engineering in 1984 and retired as
Director in 2010. I taught university level classes in ornithology and botany,
as well as serving as the Principal Investigator for the Neotropical Migratory
Bird Monitoring of Riparian Habitats on the Tahoe National Forest from 1991 to
2007. As an ecologist, in order to understand observed wildlife population
changes, I had to understand the effects of landscape changes, fire ecology and
climate cycles such as El Nino and La Nina.
Causes and dynamics of huge fires such as the 2021 Dixie fire and other northern California fires have been thoroughly studied.”
Author: Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skeptticism
Interview Panel
Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Dr.
Karl Moore, PhD
Roy Coughlan
