Jim Steele - "The Wild Fires Crisis is not a Global Warming Crisis"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
47 views • 09/21/2023


Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On Sept 21, 2023
@ 12:00 PM EST 6:00 PM UK 7:00 PM Germany

Guest: Jim Steele

Topic:
The Wild Fires Crisis is not a Global Warming Crisis

https://jimsteele.substack.com/p/understanding-wildfires-and-climate

JIm-Steele You-Tube

[email protected]



Bio:

“ I earned a BS Ecology and Systematics in 1982 and finalized my MA Biology in 1989, both from San Francisco State University. I was appointed Director of SFSU’s Sierra Nevada Field Campus by the Dean of the College of Science and Engineering in 1984 and retired as Director in 2010. I taught university level classes in ornithology and botany, as well as serving as the Principal Investigator for the Neotropical Migratory Bird Monitoring of Riparian Habitats on the Tahoe National Forest from 1991 to 2007. As an ecologist, in order to understand observed wildlife population changes, I had to understand the effects of landscape changes, fire ecology and climate cycles such as El Nino and La Nina.

Causes and dynamics of huge fires such as the 2021 Dixie fire and other northern California fires have been thoroughly studied.”


Author:  Landscapes and Cycles:  An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skeptticism



Interview Panel



Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life

Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com

Quantum Nurse ClikView   https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477

Quantum Nurse ClikView https://clikview.com/@QuantumNurse



TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo  - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854


Dr. Karl Moore, PhD
Podcast: Made in Nature
https://www.facebook.com/MadeInNaturePodcast/



Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/

healthfreedomjournalismpoliticsfamilyeducationtruthfaithclimatejusticewildfirespolarbears
