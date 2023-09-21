Jim Steele - "The Wild Fires Crisis is not a Global Warming Crisis"





Guest: Jim Steele

Topic:

The Wild Fires Crisis is not a Global Warming Crisis

Bio:

“ I earned a BS Ecology and Systematics in 1982 and finalized my MA Biology in 1989, both from San Francisco State University. I was appointed Director of SFSU’s Sierra Nevada Field Campus by the Dean of the College of Science and Engineering in 1984 and retired as Director in 2010. I taught university level classes in ornithology and botany, as well as serving as the Principal Investigator for the Neotropical Migratory Bird Monitoring of Riparian Habitats on the Tahoe National Forest from 1991 to 2007. As an ecologist, in order to understand observed wildlife population changes, I had to understand the effects of landscape changes, fire ecology and climate cycles such as El Nino and La Nina.



Causes and dynamics of huge fires such as the 2021 Dixie fire and other northern California fires have been thoroughly studied.”





Author: Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skeptticism







Interview Panel







Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless

Dr. Karl Moore, PhD

Podcast: Made in Nature

Roy Coughlan

Podcast: AWAKENING

