Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - November 7, 2024
Jotatay2K4
Jotatay2K4
29 views • 7 months ago

Episode 2417 - What will happen now that Trump is in office? -What is the DOJ doing before Trump gets into office? -How bad are diet drinks? -What would happen if they put RFK in charge of health? -There is a reason why Trump is in office. -Should we keep Trump accountable? -Are we getting manipulated by the political parties? -Are vanguard and black rock a circular monopoly? -Abortion is a state rights issue. -Stand firm in faith, and pray like everything depends on it. This is a super important show for balance!

healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption
