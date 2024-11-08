Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - November 7, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2417 - What will happen now that Trump is in office? -What is the DOJ doing before Trump gets into office? -How bad are diet drinks? -What would happen if they put RFK in charge of health? -There is a reason why Trump is in office. -Should we keep Trump accountable? -Are we getting manipulated by the political parties? -Are vanguard and black rock a circular monopoly? -Abortion is a state rights issue. -Stand firm in faith, and pray like everything depends on it. This is a super important show for balance!