Balance Between the Proportion of Energy Taken by Humans and Energy Needed by the Planet

In which I talk about the first balance (balance between the proportion of energy taken by humans and the energy needed by the planet) of the third equilibrium (equilibrium between our energy needs and the planet's) of the first harmony (harmony with nature). This is also my message on the 77th day of hunger.