BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Douglas Macgregor: Iran New Power Plays - Israel defeat on battlefield, IDF suffered humiliation
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
1174 views • 11 months ago

Douglas Macgregor: Iran New Power Plays - Israel defeat on battlefield, IDF suffered humiliation Join Colonel Douglas Macgregor as he delves into the evolving geopolitical landscape affecting Israel and the broader Middle East. This insightful analysis covers the mounting tensions along Israel's borders, exacerbated by internal instability in neighboring Egypt and a significant shift in European diplomatic strategies towards Israel. Macgregor also explores the strategic implications of changing global trade routes, highlighting a potential decline in the use of the Suez Canal in favor of a new north-south axis through Iran and Russia, reshaping global economics and power distributions.

Furthermore, Macgregor provides a critical look at the shifting international dynamics supporting Ukraine, noting a gradual transformation as global powers reassess their positions and Russia intensifies its military engagements. This video is essential for anyone seeking to understand the complex interactions of military strategy, international politics, and global trade that are defining the current global order.

Mirrored - Sneha Bakli Vlogs

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
iranisraelmiddle eastdouglas macgregor
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy