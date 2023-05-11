Is God Playing Us Like a Game of Chess? Why Does God Allow Evil? Plus More • Weekend Show • Job 1–28

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join my husband and I as we go through the entire Bible in a year, in conjunction with the Bible Discovery Guide and The Daily Show. This weekend we answer some of the big questions and viewer questions concerning Job 1–28. If you want to know your Bible better, then this is a great place to help deepen your big picture understanding.