167 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Red Heifers Have Arrived, Antichrist In Temple In Israel 2024?
Clash Of Minds
Clash Of Minds
305 followers
84 views • 06/07/2023

In Episode 167 we discuss the hype that is picking up in Israel and in the evangelical world because of the 5 red heifers that have arrived in Israel. A pure, unblemished red heifer is required for the sacrificial ceremony that leads to the rebuilding of the Temple in Jerusalem, namely the third temple. Could this become a reality in 2024? Will this lead to the fulfillment of the futurist view of the 70 week prophecy in Daniel where it states that the antichrist will stand in the new temple and declare himself to be God? Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Online Orders - North America: https://ca.clashofminds.co.za Online Orders - South Africa: https://za.clashofminds.co.za Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com

Keywords
upwalterveithwhatsprof167
