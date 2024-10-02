Quartet Forecasts Oct 2, 2024 - October 16, 2024

In this excerpt of the latest Quartet, the panelists predict escalating global instability over the next two weeks, driven by regional crises, supply chain disruptions, and diplomatic tensions, especially in the Middle East. They foresee economic turbulence, the rising price of gold, nuclear threats, and increased misinformation as the U.S. election nears. Despite these challenges, participants urge caution and discernment amidst unfolding events.





