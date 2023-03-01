“White Noise” Movie 2022 - Predictive Programming For Chemical Train Accident In Ohio

White Noise film 2022. Chemical train accident Ohio.

It’s so commonplace now that I actually laughed at this trailer.

It’s based on a derailment of a huge train carrying toxic liquid, which promptly catches fire and poisons half the country. Yep….that train. This film aired last year, and the story it’s based on is years older than that.

One memorable quote: “There are two kinds of human beings, killers & diers. Most of us are diers”.

Remember just how many disaster movies there have been and also alien encounters?

So when they tell us there’s an alien invasion, promise me you won’t believe a word of it!?





