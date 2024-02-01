© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Real Americas Voice | Col. John Mills says China is Backing Iran-Proxy Attacks on U.S. Base Camps | “This is a campaign to drive America out of the Middle East.”
Col. John Mills says Iran-proxy attacks on U.S. military base camps in the Middle East is part of China’s agenda to limit Western influence.
