Healthy Monday -Bioasis- Celeste Solum and her Guest, Larry Cormick

Learn how you can have your devices, be connected, and still be confident you are shielded in an EMF-free bubble while creating a portable, bio-compatible, natural and healthy oasis for your home and person. You will also discover how to: condition your devices to be EMF neutral; structure water; benefit your pets and gardens; restore your energy, vitality, health, and more. There is hope.

For pendant discount - synbio-pen fo $37 off





synbio-2023 for $150 off any of the Bioplates or bundles





Interested in following Celeste on other platforms?

Social Media: linktr.ee/celestesolum1

Media interest email [email protected]