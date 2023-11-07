‘WORLD ON FIRE’: Biden’s polls suffering from the economy, says reporter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Politico White House and Washington reporter Daniel Lippman tells ‘Your World’ that President Biden ‘will be on the ticket’ unless he has a significant health issue. #foxnews
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html