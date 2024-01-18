Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Space Force Commander Warns Communists Are Corrupting Our Country Under Joe Biden
channel image
Rick Langley
931 Subscribers
121 views
Published a month ago

Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier testified in a House Oversight Committee hearing to expose the internal cultural warfare being waged to weaken the US Military.


Learn more here:


https://www.infowars.com/posts/transgender-space-force-officer-says-inclusion-is-a-national-security-imperative/


https://www.infowars.com/posts/space-force-chief-says-state-anti-lgbt-laws-threaten-us-military-readiness/


https://www.infowars.com/posts/space-force-commander-sacked-after-claiming-us-military-is-under-assault-from-neo-marxist-critical-race-theory/

Keywords
joe bidenspace force commanderwarns communistsare corrupting our country under

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket