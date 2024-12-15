To Hollywood ανακαλύπτει το Κορωπί

Περί Μαγισσών ο λόγος.. Έλεγε λοιπόν κάποτε η Καλυψούλα η γριούλα, ότι ο Σατανάς κάνει καλό...σεξ!!! Τι να πρωτοπεί κανείς? Και είναι πολλές οι γυναίκες που έχουν συνευρεθεί μαζί του... Τι καλόγριες, τι κανονικές, τι κοντές, τι ψηλές, τι κουτσές, στραβές, τι ποιήτριες..... Τι βάθος θεολογίας!! τι νόημα ομολογίας!! τι ύψος θεώσεως!! Εντάξει, καταλάβαμε γριούλα με το μεγάλο κεφάλι τι εννοείς, αν συνδιάσουμε και το γεγονός ότι όλες μα όλες οι εξομολογούμενες, όπως παραμυθιάζεις τον κοσμάκη, την έπεφταν και την πέφτουν στο πιθηκάκι σου. Λίγο έλεος..!!!! Η χολεριασμένη ιστοριούλα σας θυμίζει Chamberlain και Ward στα Πουλιά πεθαίνουν τραγουδώντας, του 1983, διηγώντας δακρύβρεχτα τον παθιασμένο έρωτα ένος παπά και μιάς απλής γεμάτης χάρη νέας, σε σημείο που ο παπάς πετάει τα ράσα, ερωτεύεται την νέα και το σκάνε....κάτι τέτοιο. Περίεργα πράγματα, κάπου το'χουμε ξανακούσει αυτό.. Βέβαια, δεν ήταν νέα, αλλά πουρό κι ο παπάς τεκνό! Όπως και νά'χει από τραγούδια χορτάσαμε και τα πουλιά όντως ψοφήσαν, ή μήπως όχι?

Let's talk about Witches....So the old lady Calypsoula once said that Satan is good at...sex!!! What can one say? And there are many women who have had intercourse with him... What nuns, what normal ones, what short, what tall, what lame, what crooked, what poetess..... What a depth of theology!!! what a meaning of confession!!! what a height of divinity!!! Okay, we get big headed old lady what you mean, if you combine that with the fact that all but all the confessors, as you tell the world, have been hitting on your little monkey.Please mercy..!!!! The choleric little story reminds you of Chamberlain and Ward in The Thorn Birds,1983, tearfully recounting the passionate love affair of a priest and a simple grace-filled maiden, to the point where the priest throws off his robes, falls in love with the maiden and runs away....something like that. Strange stuff, we've heard that somewhere before... Of course, it wasn't a young woman, but un ungly granny and the priest a tequilla boy! Anyway, we've had our fill of songs and the birds did die, but.. did they?