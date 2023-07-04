Judge Bans Govt Censorship By Proxy !!!, 4134

Good Independence Day. I’m still reporting on the coup, which today, has just exploded into a million pieces.

What a great day for this story to break!!! The White House digital censorship czar, Rob Flaherty, has suddenly left his job today in the wake of a bombshell injunction by a federal judge this morning banning all further forms of censorship on social media platforms.

A Trump-appointed federal judge has totally blocked Biden administration officials and agencies like the Justice Department and the FBI from working with big tech firms to censor social media posts of average Americans.

According to a story in the Epoch Times, the ruling came after attorneys general in Missouri and Louisiana sued the Biden administration officials and government agencies for pressuring social media companies to suspend the accounts of influencers like Beth and I, or strike down their posts.

Judge Terry A. Doughty wrote in the decision issued today, July 4th, that government agencies, including CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency), the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS), the State Dept., the Dept. of Justice (DOJ) are prohibited from taking a wide range of censorship activities against influencers posting to social media firms.

According to The Epoch Times:

“Specifically, the agencies and their staff members are prohibited from meeting or contacting by phone, email, text message or engaging in any communication of any kind with social-media companies urging, encouraging, pressuring, or inducing in any manner for removal, deletion, suppression, or reduction of content containing protected free speech….”

“The agencies are also barred from flagging content on posts on social media platforms and forwarding them to the companies with requests for action such as removing or otherwise suppressing their reach.”