Military Space Fence and "Full Spectrum Dominance" w/ Elana Freeland

Activist, author and scientist, Elana Freeland, rejoins the program to discuss the "Full Spectrum Dominance" being put in place by the Globalists via the Space Fence and other technology. We discuss how they are using military technology in space for controlling weather, military weapons, communications and even DEW weapons that can be used to control average citizens. You can learn more about Elana and purchase her books at https://www.elanafreeland.com/

