TATERTOT VERBALLY BLOWS OUT 🥔☢🔥💩😆 HIS DEPENDS

Joe Biden's senior officials struggled to keep their composure when the president mistook Donald Trump for Kamala Harris last night - as dozens of Democrat lawmakers prepared to turn against him.





Biden also mistook Ukraine's President Zelensky for his arch-enemy Vladimir Putin in a disastrous press conference as fellow Dems launched a coordinated effort to go public with demands he withdraw from the race for The White House.





The president was warned he now faces a 'brutal' 48 hours.





Former president Barack Obama held emergency talks with Nancy Pelosi who had been urging Biden's critics to stay silent ahead of last night's make or break NATO press conference.





Biden's cabinet may have hoped the worst was over after their boss mixed up Russia's President Putin with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky.





But the cameras were trained on Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan as the president made arguably his worst flub of the night.





'I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president,' Biden told the watching world. 'Do I think she's not qualified to be president, so let's start there, number one.'





Sullivan put his hand to his mouth and Secretary of State Blinken allowed his gaze to drop dolefully into the middle distance as the president poured gasoline on his chances of re-election.





Only defense secretary Lloyd Austin appeared to control his features, staring unblinkingly at the commander-in-chief and even attempting a slight nod of agreement.





The trio had a front row seat for the press conference at the end of the NATO conference on Thursday evening as calls for him to step down reached a new intensity.





The president insisted he is staying in the race, rejected claims he is unfit to serve and said there are no polls that show he would lose to Trump in the November general election.





But his performance did nothing to quell his critics with yet another lawmaker, Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, who called for Biden to step back from his campaign just minutes after the presser ended.





CBS quoted four Democrat insiders claiming that a coordinated party rebellion is now underway which they expect will force Biden to drop out by the middle of next week.





Obama had previously tried to calm Democrat nerves in the aftermath of Biden's disastrous presidential debate with Donald Trump last month, insisting 'bad debate nights happen'.





But the 44th president reportedly did nothing to stop his friend George Clooney publish his excoriating op-ed demanding Biden withdraw, earlier this week.





Pelosi too had pledged loyalty but told MSNBC that she would support Biden's decision when he made it – days after he insisted that he already had.





Two teleprompt screens, a list of vetted journalists, and press aides with microphones, ready to silence tricky questions, set the stage for last night's press conference.





Yet even with the guard rails of screens, fussing aides and an opening statement, Biden struggled at times with a raspy throat, botched lines and meandering answers.





He answered questions from 10 journalists and spoke for an hour on topics that ran the gamut from the Democratic convention and his health to long-range weapons for Ukraine and how to tackle a rising China.





His allies and worried Democrat loyalists wanted a demonstration that he was still up to the job.





He opened his press conference at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, where world leaders were marking the 75th birthday of NATO, with a filibustering tele-prompted speech about the importance of alliances, and a list of his achievements in office.





But then came his first great gaffe of the night as he introduced Ukraine's president.





'Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin,' he said before realizing he was meant to be introducing President Volodymyr Zelensky who is a very much currently at war with Putin.





A gasp ran around the room. Some people shouted the correct name as the leader of the free world tried to rally.

'No, we're going to beat Putin,' he said, as if to suggest he simply had Putin on the brain rather than suffering a senior moment.





The room full of about 100 journalists, all clutching phones bearing the text of the their prepared questions, became fidgety, fearing his 'press conference' was merely an opportunity for him to talk at them then leave.





'With that, I'll take your questions,' said Biden to the almost audible relief of his audience.





Source: https://matrix.org/_matrix/media/r0/download/matrix.org/nRfNUKYscTvDVKVCNIYOjELf





Thumbnail: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13626687/biden-harris-Pelosi-nato-obama-trump.html