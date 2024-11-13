Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - November 13, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2421 - Will vitamin D help with blood pressure? -Are they pulling Trump away from Kennedy? -Do açaí berries fight aging and helping with memory? -The choices you make now can affect your appearance and body health. -Why is B-Complex so important? -Many are suing from using Ozempica. -Why food choices are so important especially as a child? -Was the Covid vaccine an illusionary promise? Great show today!