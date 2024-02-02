Scott Ritter, Wars & Warmongers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Find Scotts work here: Https://scottritterextra.com
In a candid interview Scott Ritter, the former UN weapons inspector, opens up on the wars and the warmongers creating conflict. In a full and frank interview he points out who is to blame and what is needed to fix a broken America. From Ukraine to China, from France to the USA, Scott pulls no punches talking to The Frontline team.