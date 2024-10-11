BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Shocking Report: 320,000 Missing Children Across the Border"
Intentional w/Mic Meow
Intentional w/Mic Meow
24 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 7 months ago

And that is supporting the largest child-trafficking organization in modern history. There was a recent internal watchdog audit within the Department of Homeland Security. It details how the department has been unable to locate 320,000 unaccompanied illegal children coming across the border. They are missing! 1 year ago it was 80,000 that they reported - now it's 320,000. The ages range from infancy to 17 years old. My God, JJ! This is outrageous! I cannot believe that we don't have these people in shackles in prison!

Keywords
traffickingcorruptchildharrisoperationvanishadministration
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy