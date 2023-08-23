We Can See Blue Sky Through The Moon (Mikescribner3693, VOC, FEN, AWR)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No one has ever seen any part of the moon except the face! All “dark side” images are computer generated! We are told the moon is tidally locked to earth and affects our tides! However tidal nodes around the world prove that the tides are not caused my the moons “gravity” especially seeing as the moon is much smaller than the earth therefore not able to affect the larger mass! Not to mention being able to see blue sky behind the moon as well as photographs being taken showing planets through the moon!
Thanks to Mikescribner3693 @YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@mikescribner3693
If you are new to Plasma Moon, which mirrors Flat Earth, please watch the following videos:
1. PLASMA MOON And GREATER WORLD MAP
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eIg05MTfbhZ3/
2. GREATER WORLD MAP And MACROCLIMATE CHANGE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OFBL8gK0kszq/
3. Selenetical Physics Vol. 1: An Exercise in Visual Pattern
Recognition - Empirical Evidence of the True Earth Map
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PrmEdzwCCTc2/
4. Selenetical Physics Vol. 2: Reflections on the Electric Field
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tEtU79yGsXKf/
PLASMA MOON And GREATER WORLD MAP
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eIg05MTfbhZ3/
GREATER WORLD MAP And MACROCLIMATE CHANGE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OFBL8gK0kszq/
Great Conspiracy Behind Great Reset
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RAJphd6FD618/
All The Moon Landings/Missions Were Faked To Hide This Fact
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cm4MJVXnfu6I/
Download the above videos (higher resolution):
PLASMA MOON And GREATER WORLD MAP
https://archive.org/details/plasma-moon
GREATER WORLD MAP And MACROCLIMATE CHANGE
https://archive.org/details/macro-climate-change
Great Conspiracy Behind Great Reset
https://archive.org/details/great-conspiracy
All The Moon Landings/Missions Were Faked To Hide This Fact
https://archive.org/details/moon-mirrors-earth
FLATEARTH NATIONS
WordPress: https://flatearthnations.wordpress.com
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/flatearth-nations
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/flatearthnations
VIBES OF COSMOS
Mountaindub: https://mountaindub.bandcamp.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@VIBESOFCOSMOS
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@VibesOfCosmos:4
AEWAR
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@aewaranon