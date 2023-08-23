We Can See Blue Sky Through The Moon (Mikescribner3693, VOC, FEN, AWR)

No one has ever seen any part of the moon except the face! All “dark side” images are computer generated! We are told the moon is tidally locked to earth and affects our tides! However tidal nodes around the world prove that the tides are not caused my the moons “gravity” especially seeing as the moon is much smaller than the earth therefore not able to affect the larger mass! Not to mention being able to see blue sky behind the moon as well as photographs being taken showing planets through the moon!

Thanks to Mikescribner3693 @YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@mikescribner3693

If you are new to Plasma Moon, which mirrors Flat Earth, please watch the following videos:

1. PLASMA MOON And GREATER WORLD MAP

https://www.bitchute.com/video/eIg05MTfbhZ3/

2. GREATER WORLD MAP And MACROCLIMATE CHANGE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/OFBL8gK0kszq/

3. Selenetical Physics Vol. 1: An Exercise in Visual Pattern

Recognition - Empirical Evidence of the True Earth Map

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PrmEdzwCCTc2/

4. Selenetical Physics Vol. 2: Reflections on the Electric Field

https://www.bitchute.com/video/tEtU79yGsXKf/

Great Conspiracy Behind Great Reset

https://www.bitchute.com/video/RAJphd6FD618/

All The Moon Landings/Missions Were Faked To Hide This Fact

https://www.bitchute.com/video/cm4MJVXnfu6I/

Download the above videos (higher resolution):

