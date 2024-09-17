BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON E320 Parash 50 Ki Tavo D’varim (Deuteronomy) 26_1-29-8 HQ

BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON E320 Parash 50 Ki Tavo D’varim (Deuteronomy) 26:1-29-8





Deu 28:15 "But if you refuse to pay attention to what Adonai your God says, and do not observe and obey all his mitzvot and regulations which I am giving you today, then all the following curses will be yours in abundance:









One of the reasons Yehovah desires that we do a weekly Parash is this. Look at the picture. How many of us more vintage people did this in school? Daydreaming about being somewhere else instead of being in school, and failing a test because of this behavior. Our daily reading of the Scriptures is vital to our lives here and more so eternity.

In verse 15 Yehovah speaks about refusing to pay attention. In this teaching we will focus on blessing of good for doing what you are told. We will also look at the ramifications for those that do not pay attention.





www.BGMCTV.org