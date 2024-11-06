US Sports Golf Featuring: Best STINGERS of ALL TIME on the PGA TOUR

Presented on US Sports by

CoachTube

Featured course:

Mastering The Short Game - Golf Tips Inside 100 Yards! featuring Coach Phillip Hatchett

https://bit.ly/4fxdZaB

Mastering the short game is the key to consistently shooting lower golf scores. In this comprehensive program, Coach Phillip Hatchett explains and demonstrates how to become proficient in every phase of the short game. Among the topics covered are: putting, various chip shots, hard pan shots, pitching, sand shots, the flop shot, hitting from the deep rough, and several additional tips. This video is an essential resource to help take your game to the next level! 52 minutes. https://bit.ly/4fxdZaB





Video credit:

Best STINGERS of ALL TIME on the PGA TOUR

Follow the PGA year round with the app

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3Ajljbf

@ Amazon - (The Golf Channel)

PGA TOUR

@PGATOUR

https://www.youtube.com/@PGATOUR





The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun.

US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net