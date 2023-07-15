The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leven, says a digital identity, abolition of the Nuremberg Code, and forcible vaccination for everyone is necessary.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Listen now (7 min) | https://www.bitchute.com/video/G4GTxGdVwDeu/ Pass around Ursula von der Leven’s video using this LINK. What’s wrong with this (w)itch: Here she is dancing with the Pfizer CEO. Maybe she is blinded by love. Or money. Australia is on the edge of enacting a centrally controlled digital currency with
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID: f2b58087629dfade