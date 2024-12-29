This Saint News 12/29/2024

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see.

This week: The MAHA agenda seems pretty legit to me, I can't see why there would be any opposition to it. Israel keeps giving us a whole lot to talk about--like, for example, their Hannibal Directive. Kim K is the newest member of the Boot Club in the X Files. The United Healthcare assassination might be used to classify Americans as terrorists. In the Top Stories, are those flushable wipes really flushable tho? Then, the most mortifying media moments of 2024, and there were a lot to choose from. And as usual fam, as always, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.





MUST WATCH VIDEO ON USURY

https://x.com/badazn/status/1871065195143111121





Jill Biden sat on the board of directors of an NGO that was just raided in Guatemala for trafficking children

https://x.com/JJCarrell14/status/1868088814389891539





A Florida woman is facing 15 years in prison for "threatening speech" against an insurance company

https://x.com/5149jamesli/status/1867709163180372250





Biden just gave the middle finger to the working class on his way out the door.

https://x.com/jimmy_dore/status/1872384286437110017





