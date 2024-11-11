© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gaza Life Washing Clothes By Hand & Cooking 11-11-24
سفرة ام يوسف من غز
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=brunECtmhMA
صعوبه الحياه خلتنا اقوي💪سعداء اللحظه بنسرقها من هموم اليوم 🥰اكله جداتنا بسيطه وطيبه برغل بالصلصه
The difficulty of life made us stronger💪Happy the moment we steal from the worries of the day🥰Our grandmothers’ food was simple and delicious, bulgur with sauce