Maui Fire A Pivotal "Milestone" For Humanity
Thomas Smith
Thomas Smith
187 followers
272 views • 08/20/2023

Greg Reese gives his report on the devasting fire in Maui and the attempt to lay the blame on the electric company and on "climate change". But in reality "Hawaii is being usurped by the same billionaires pushing fir the World Economic Forum's 'Great Reset'. They have been planning on turning Maui into a test bed for their Artificial Intelligence smartgrid. But the people were in their way, so they burned them out.

"Maui will either be a major milestone for the ruling class, or a line in the sand for We the People..."

The March of Tyranny & the Enslavement of Humanity
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/07-2023

Keywords
hawaiiworld economic forumdirected energy weaponmaui fire
