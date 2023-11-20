BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trapped in Gaza a video diary (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1967 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
107 views • 11/20/2023

MIrrored from YouTube channel Not the Andrew Marr Show at:-

https://youtu.be/Og0ObECCpZ8?si=e2taqo5nO0A4QpOW

20 Nov 2023

Musheir El-Farra and his son Qasem were among 200 British or dual nationals trapped in Gaza after Israel blocked anyone from leaving.


Musheir, chair of Sheffield Palestine Solidarity Campaign, decided to record his experience in Khan Younis - an area that Israel suggested was supposedly 'safe'.


His video diary shows not only the horrific impact of constant bombing and the blockade, but also the resilience of the Palestinian people.


Now back in Sheffield, Musheir reflects on what he saw and what is happening in Gaza.


To donate towards blankets and other vital equipment for people in Gaza, please donate towards the Sheffield Palestine Solidarity Campaign.


Account name

Sheffield Palestine Solidarity Campaign

Sort code

05-08-03

Account number:

21639516


Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy