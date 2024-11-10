BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Putin Vows To Punish Failed 'New World Order' Criminals in Nuremberg 2.0 Trials
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
247 followers
864 views • 6 months ago

The globalist cabal are criminals who attempted to take over the world in a coup d’etat according to Russian President Vladimir Putin who warned the elite that their New World Order has failed and they must pay the price for their crimes against humanity.

According to Putin, the cabal’s failed coup d’etat directly contravenes international law and places them firmly in the crosshairs of a robust criminal trial aimed at restoring global law and order – not to mention saving humanity from a future of slavery and spiritual impoverishment.



Tags: coup, Putin, Russia, New World Order, Nuremberg, Trump, Globalists, globalist elite, democide, depopulation, Klaus Schwab, cabal, coup d’etat, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Vladimir Putin, President Putin, NWO, New World Order, crimes against humanity

Keywords
trumpvladimir putinrussiaglobalistsnwonew world ordercabalnurembergputindepopulationcoupcrimes against humanityrussian president vladimir putindemocidepresident putincoup detatklaus schwabglobalist elite
