Ed Dowd: The Latest “Bad News” Concerning COVID-19 Vaccines & Their Devastating Side Effects
Ed Dowd shares the latest research concerning COVID-19 vaccines and the devastating damage they have unleashed on individuals and the world as a whole.
Excerpted from:
432: Jab Injury Event Horizon with Ed Dowd
https://tftc.io/tftc-podcast/432/
Referenced Tweets:
UK Disabilities (PIP) Project
https://twitter.com/DowdEdward/status/1679185829372268544
Bad News
https://twitter.com/DowdEdward/status/1677761886438432768
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Tweet
https://twitter.com/RobertKennedyJr/status/1677765509381488640
See also:
"Bad News": Disability Claims 'Accelerating Again' After Steady Climb
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/bad-news-disability-claims-accelerating-again-after-steady-climb