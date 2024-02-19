Roger Waters on Gaza, resistance and doing the right thing.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Roger Waters, the bassist, singer-songwriter and co-founder of Pink Floyd, has been an outspoken voice for Palestine for years. Often wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh scarf when he performs in front of thousands around the world, Waters doesn’t hold back his criticism of Israeli government policies. But his activism has come at a cost. His political opponents have hit back with accusations of anti-Semitism and documentaries trying to vilify his beliefs.
