Roger Waters on Gaza, resistance and doing the right thing.
02/19/2024

Roger Waters, the bassist, singer-songwriter and co-founder of Pink Floyd, has been an outspoken voice for Palestine for years. Often wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh scarf when he performs in front of thousands around the world, Waters doesn’t hold back his criticism of Israeli government policies. But his activism has come at a cost. His political opponents have hit back with accusations of anti-Semitism and documentaries trying to vilify his beliefs.


Mirrored from https://youtu.be/cjI83P4V9aM?si=MtyU40edXuLjplzk


Join: @RealLandDownUnder on Telegram. 

JOIN US: https://roobsflyers.bio.link/

israelpalestineresistancepink floydroger watersgaza genocideisrae hell
