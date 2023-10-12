Russian big advance meant that Avdeevka would soon be taken

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The advance of Russian forces following a two-pronged siege of Avdeevka suggests the heavily fortified area by Ukrainian forces could soon be taken. In the north, Ukrainian fortifications near the Coke Factory collapsed, and Russians captured an important height - Avdeevka waste heap. Meanwhile enveloping maneuvers in the south had reached Severnoye.
