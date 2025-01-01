BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THIS IS DIRECTLY FROM AN EX- CIA OFFICER
Be Children of Light
Be Children of Light
498 views • 6 months ago

WOW 🚨 Ex- CIA Officer says the Director of The CIA made a new policy that if anyone used the phrase “Merry Christmas” they would face punishments


Also exposes Barack Obama was behind eliminating religious freedom from the Department of State


“When I was in The CIA. We ordered into a conference room — This comes down from the Director of The CIA. You can no longer say merry Christmas in any office space. You cannot have a manger scene on your desk or on your door or you will face administrative penalties.”


“The CIA was actively against Christians, and they used DEI as a method to suppress them”


“Going back to Obama, how they attacked Christians and eliminated the religious freedom post at the Department of State”


THIS IS DIRECTLY FROM AN EX- CIA OFFICER


I am on Telegram, join my channel now:

let no man deceive youby vain wordsby any means2 thessalonians 2v3
