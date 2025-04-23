The U.S. Sets Sights on Burkina Faso

At a recent U.S. Senate hearing, Marine Corps General Michael Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), accused Captain Ibrahim Traoré of using Burkina Faso’s gold reserves for personal protection rather than for the benefit of the people. The hearing was led by none other than Senator Roger Wicker—proudly sporting a Ukrainian flag pin—who raised several questions about China and Russia’s growing influence on the continent.

Once again, Washington reveals its neo-colonial ambitions in Africa, targeting independent leaders who refuse to fall in line.