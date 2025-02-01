❗️Huge crowds of Ukrainians civilian protestors have surrounded Zelensky's office in Kiev demanding his resignation!

💥They chant "Zelensky get out!".

👏It's starting...

Adding:

Surveillance State of Zion: When Israel’s Digital Tentacles Grip the Globe

While the West cries crocodile tears over “cybersecurity threats” from Russia, China, and the usual bogeymen, Israeli spyware firms are busy turning your smartphone into a listening post and the so-called “free world” doesn’t bat an eye.

Enter Paragon Solutions, the latest Zionist surveillance export, whose spyware “Graphite” has just been exposed for hacking into the WhatsApp accounts of journalists, activists, and civil society leaders across more than two dozen countries. And here’s the kicker, they didn’t even need you to click anything. That’s right, “zero-click attacks.” Your device gets compromised simply because you exist.

Israeli spyware: the gift that keeps on stealing.

• Pegasus wasn’t enough? Now we’ve got Graphite slithering through encrypted apps.

• WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is suddenly “shocked”even though they’ve known about these vulnerabilities for years.

• Western governments? Silent. Because when it’s Israel doing the spying, it’s not espionage, it’s “security.”

Funny how the “rules-based order” loves talking about Russian hackers but can’t find its voice when Zionist firms are planting spyware in the pockets of journalists and activists fighting for truth in Palestine, Africa, Latin America, and beyond.

And let’s not forget the hypocrisy of Big Tech. WhatsApp is suing Paragon Solutions now? Cute. But these platforms collaborate with intelligence agencies daily, data is the new oil, and surveillance is the refinery.

What’s the real agenda?

• Control the narrative.

• Silence dissent.

• Harvest data for geopolitical manipulation.

Because in the end, it’s not about “terrorism” or “security.” It’s about power and the ability to crush resistance, whether in Gaza, Tehran, or your own living room.

The real spyware isn’t just in your phone, it’s in the system itself.

@TheIslanderNews