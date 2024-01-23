Create New Account
Rep. Matt Gaetz: We Have To Take a Stand and Break the Establishment!
GalacticStorm
Rep. Matt Gaetz: We Have To Take a Stand and Break the Establishment! Americans are sick and tired of watching the invasion on our Southern Border.

They rightfully think it’s crazy that House leadership would continue to fund the government with no demands for shutting down the border.


We have to take a stand and break The Establishment to get the job done.


(Fox News, Fox News Live with Mike Emanuel, 01/21/24)


Visit https://gaetz.house.gov/firebrand for ALL Firebrand content!


