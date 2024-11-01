Missouri lithium battery recycling plant explosion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Explosion at large battery-recycling plant in Missouri.
The 225,000-square-foot plant is used to recycle lithium-ion-battery-related materials, one of the largest processing facilities in the world.
The primary explosion caused a secondary detonation and then a large fire that destroyed part of the production.
This happened on October 31, 2024