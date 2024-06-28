Assange is Free, But Speech...? Not so much. - New World Next Week

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw559/
This week on the New World Next Week: Assange is free but speech isn't as the 9/11 denier pleads guilty to espionage; a new video shows a tourist in Washington as Uncle Sam plays the Get Into Saudi Arabia Free card; and the US psyops teams are exposed for spreading mis(?) dis(?) or just plain old information about the Chinese clot shots.
ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.
CSID: f259564059b9f349
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co