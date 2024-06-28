Assange is Free, But Speech...? Not so much. - New World Next Week

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel





SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw559/





This week on the New World Next Week: Assange is free but speech isn't as the 9/11 denier pleads guilty to espionage; a new video shows a tourist in Washington as Uncle Sam plays the Get Into Saudi Arabia Free card; and the US psyops teams are exposed for spreading mis(?) dis(?) or just plain old information about the Chinese clot shots.





ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.





CSID: f259564059b9f349





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co