36 Nurses, 27 Infants All "Died Suddenly" In The US This Week

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This past week, 36 nurses, 27 infants all "died suddenly" in the US
Mark Crispin Miller - Sep 19, 2024
SOURCE POST: https://substack.com/@markcrispinmiller1/p-149055017
Original Video Source: Wade X - https://www.bitchute.com/video/DeBxPEF0eBYr
Mirrored - Not MSM
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/