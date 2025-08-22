BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dennis the Menace (1993, Game Boy)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
7 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 3 weeks ago

Dennis the Menace (known simply as Dennis in Europe) is a platformer developed by British company Citizen Software and published by British company Ocean Software. It was only released in North America and Europe.

The game is (very) loosely based on the film adaption of the comic Dennis the Menace (the American one, not the British one). Mr. Wilson's coin collection has been stolen by Switchblade Sam, and Dennis sets out to get it back in order to maintain his friendship with Mr. Wilson. While looking similar, the game is not a port of the SNES and Amiga game of the same name. It has different levels, objectives and plays differently.

Dennis can jump and use his weapons. He has three different weapons - a slingshot, a peashooter and a water pistol - and can switch between them any time. All three have infinite ammo. Every type of enemy can only be defeated with one of the three weapons. Apart from boss fight levels, Dennis needs to simply reach the exit in each level before the time runs out. In most levels, he needs to find all coins with an X on them before he can exit the level.

Keywords
platformerocean softwaregame boycitizen software
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy