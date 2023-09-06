WAR THUNDER SIM WE TAKE THE HEAVY GERMAN TANKS OUT FOR SOME FUN!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is nothing like heavy German tank simulator to get the blood flowing. Tigers, Panthers and SturmPanzer 4's take on T34's, KV1's, IS2's, Pershing's and Sherman's. After 4 games of victories I decide to share some combat and start recording, the first doesn't go so well but the second even though the team loses is a great battle. When having a great time and a great battle makes up for a team loss. I show em as I play em!!