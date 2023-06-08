Many Popular Social Media Christians Are Freemasons

2 Corinthians 11:14

King James Version Bible

14 And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.

Matthew 7:15

King James Version Bible

15 Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep's clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.





The devil's ability to copy God and deceive the whole world in the process is taking advantage of how our carnal mind works.





Many of these persons are responsible for setting up religions and christian denominations with millions of followers.





Notices:-My email contact is [email protected]

-If you would like to join a mailing list for video calls with me https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vtve4GwEe9ow/

-If you would like to keep in regular contact with me https://www.bitchute.com/video/RGpMUiVRF3mt/

-My Zoom: https://us05web.zoom.us/j/7906225444?pwd=U2wybzhRVzdEM2J4SGJRTGtEaFJvUT09

-My Skype: https://join.skype.com/invite/drChjoYDkPDh

-My facebook messenger: https://www.facebook.com/JudyDaniel137777/

-My contact Number for WhatsApp, Viber or Telegram is 1 784 4921844