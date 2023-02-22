BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Racist Democrat Party Fuels Humanity's End -- Founders of the KKK - Bowne Report
02/22/2023

A blatant racist sits on his throne of lies in the Oval Office. A plagiarizing narcissistic pedophile compromised by numerous Countries recently gaslit America. Condemning all white people, claiming many desire bringing back the era of lynching that President Biden and his cronies hail from. Previously glorified in a speech to segregationist leader Senator Robert Byrd, an exalted Cyclops of the KKK. And recently declaring that there are still white people, enough to be a threat, that still want lynching of different races to continue. But statistics and reality tell a much different story. A horror story, where the Democrat Party is now fueling mass shootings. Biden isn't defending diversity and freedom. He is using the past to offensively cause chaos and enslavement. He is an immediate threat to our national security inside and out. He must be impeached.

current eventspoliticssurvival
