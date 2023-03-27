White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0139 - Allison Griffor - 11 years since Allison's murder

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Allison Griffor was sleeping in her bed at her family’s home in Charleston, South Carolina, early on Tuesday, when a pellet from a shotgun fired through the front door hit her, and lodged in her brain. Her father William had gone to the front door when he heard it being kicked, but before he could open it, shots were fired through and he was also hit. His daughter was sleeping in the front room.