Are Democrat voters FINALLY waking up to Joe Biden’s FAILURES?

Glenn Beck





May 2, 2023





Are Democrat voters finally WAKING UP to Joe Biden’s incompetency?! Recent man-on-the-street interviews done by ABC News — which Glenn plays in this clip — show that several former Biden voters aren’t ready to pull the lever for the president’s possible, second term just yet. But many of them also hate Donald Trump SO much that they’re willing to overlook Biden’s massive failures. So, what’s next for our current Commander-in-chief? And does RFK Jr. actually stand a chance in 2024? Glenn and Stu discuss all this, plus more…





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P1jOke53DHI