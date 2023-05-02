BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Are Democrat voters FINALLY waking up to Joe Biden’s FAILURES?
68 views • 05/02/2023

Glenn Beck


May 2, 2023


Are Democrat voters finally WAKING UP to Joe Biden’s incompetency?! Recent man-on-the-street interviews done by ABC News — which Glenn plays in this clip — show that several former Biden voters aren’t ready to pull the lever for the president’s possible, second term just yet. But many of them also hate Donald Trump SO much that they’re willing to overlook Biden’s massive failures. So, what’s next for our current Commander-in-chief? And does RFK Jr. actually stand a chance in 2024? Glenn and Stu discuss all this, plus more…


trumppresidentdemocratdonald trumpdemsjoe bidenbidenglenn beckvotersrobert f kennedy jrrfk jrwaking upfailuresincompetency
