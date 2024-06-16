Poland just SHOCKED the world, and NATO and EU globalists are furious | Redacted

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Poland just shocked NATO with record breaking election results that are a direct repudiation of the globalist agenda. Polish people stood up and said "we don't want to be a garrison for NATO, we don't want the Ukrainization of Poland." Polish EU MP Grzegorz Braun just won a landslide election victory which is a big middle finger to NATO and the EU globalist cabal. Let's use a fire extinguisher to put out the fire of globalism.
Mirrored - Redacted
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/