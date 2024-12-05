© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Moscow could fire a Tactical Nuclear Weapon on Ukraine and claims that “the war would be over”. It was also stated that Trump could only end the conflict if he reversed Washington’s decision on the use of advanced long-range weapons and the removal of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy for Office.
00:00 – From the Heart
08:49 – Nuclear Weapon upon Ukraine
15:16 – The Copyright Prophet
16:41 – Three Days of Darkness
18:37 – Nuclear Apocalypse
