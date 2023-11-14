BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A recipe for Victory - 4 Ways to Take Nation Back
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
173 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 11/14/2023

Nov. 14, 2023 - The Democrats have a ground game like nobody’s business. They have a voting block that doesn’t question the candidate, the race, or the issues. Democrats have been taught from the cradle to the grave to do what leadership commands, vote a straight ticket, don’t ask questions. And it works. Democrats win our elections most of the time. Although we don’t want to copy their ideology, we do want to learn from the Democrats’ play book. Here's my suggestion for how we win and take our country back.

Keywords
ronna mcdanielmayorkasfbi headquarters
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy